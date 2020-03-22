Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 17 Indian policemen killed in attack by Maoist rebels

17 Indian policemen killed in attack by Maoist rebels

Japan Today Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Seventeen policemen were killed and 14 others injured in an attack by Maoist rebels in eastern India, police said Sunday. The attack took place Saturday afternoon near Elmaguda…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grenade attack on police post in Kashmir leaves at least one severely injured [Video]

Grenade attack on police post in Kashmir leaves at least one severely injured

A grenade attack on a police post in Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir state in north India has left at least one person injured on January 24.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Maoist rebels kill 17 policemen in ambush - senior officer

Hundreds of Maoist rebels killed 17 policemen in an ambush on a patrol in Chhattisgarh, a senior police officer said on Sunday, in the deadliest attack reported...
Reuters India

PM Modi condemns Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh


IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.