Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bogotá > Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen

Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen

Reuters Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
A prison riot in Colombia's capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Richard Ratcliffe: Nazanin's temporary release is light at end of tunnel [Video]

Richard Ratcliffe: Nazanin's temporary release is light at end of tunnel

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said her temporary release from prison in Iran will be “devastating” if it does not lead to her eventual release – but he is hoping developments..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
University of Dayton students PARTY after shutdown amid coronavirus fear, drawing riot police with pepper spray balls [Video]

University of Dayton students PARTY after shutdown amid coronavirus fear, drawing riot police with pepper spray balls

Students at the University of Dayton in Ohio threw one big street party on early Wednesday morning (March 11) after the school announced a shutdown out of coronavirus fears but full-fledged riot police..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Colombia prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen

A prison riot in Colombia's capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested...
Japan Today

2 Sri Lanka inmates killed in riot over virus restrictions

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Inmates in a Sri Lanka prison scuffled with guards and some tried to escape during a protest against new strict measures to control...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen https://t.co/GADLwz3sWa 41 seconds ago

tatsuo87092501

tatsuo Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen - Reuters https://t.co/glOfymjPUl 2 minutes ago

OOlere

Onuoha Olere RT @DailyMirror: Prison riot over coronavirus fears leaves 23 inmates dead and 83 injured https://t.co/nGeuQD7ryk https://t.co/0uCSXVXFHe 8 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen - Reuters https://t.co/1Wi4AKf3Ck https://t.co/4rA3VFGsAG 9 minutes ago

drnoahross

Noah Ross Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen - Reuters https://t.co/ZolAvKpq5a https://t.co/G8fvDaddSw 9 minutes ago

hollywdharriet

hollywoodharriet RT @jaazee1: Bogota prison riot over coronavirus leaves 23 dead and 83 injured – Colombian justice ministry (VIDEOS) https://t.co/HTeW0nqj4… 9 minutes ago

Elucidatus

卐　明らめる　卐 Colombia prison riot over Chinese coronavirus kills nearly two dozen - Japan Today https://t.co/7zFZzb08bg 12 minutes ago

hulagangster

Kathie Stevenson 🌺 Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen #SmartNews https://t.co/gmkCn6GzMD 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.