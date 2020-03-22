Global  

Labatt's breweries to manufacture hand sanitizer amid outbreak

CTV News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Labatt Breweries of Canada has shifted its production from beer to hand sanitizer.
News video: Distillery Delivers Self-Produced Hand Sanitizer to Missouri Firefighters

Distillery Delivers Self-Produced Hand Sanitizer to Missouri Firefighters 01:50

 Two small businesses in Missouri are making a difference during the COVID-19 outbreak finding a solution for the lack of hand sanitizer.

