IOC sets Tokyo Olympics decision deadline

BBC News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The International Olympic Committee is considering a postponement of Tokyo 2020, and has given itself a deadline of four weeks to make a decision.
News video: IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete

IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete 00:45

 The International Olympic Committee needs to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics now according to the competitor-led movement Global Athlete.

International Olympic Committee considering postponing Tokyo 2020 [Video]

International Olympic Committee considering postponing Tokyo 2020

The International Olympic Committee is considering a postponement of the Tokyo 2020 games. The committee has given itself a deadline of four weeks to make a decision.

Decision agreed with IOC, sports bodies to hold Olympics as planned - Tokyo 2020 [Video]

Decision agreed with IOC, sports bodies to hold Olympics as planned - Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee have "confirmed" with sports federations that the Olympics will go ahead as planned.

IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics in 4 weeks of talks

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC will look at postponing the Tokyo Olympics during four weeks of talks announced Sunday amid mounting criticism by athletes...
Coronaviris: New Zealand Olympic Committee wants quick call from IOC on future of Tokyo Olympics

Coronaviris: New Zealand Olympic Committee wants quick call from IOC on future of Tokyo OlympicsThe New Zealand Olympic Committee is urging Olympic organisers to make a quick call on the fate of the Tokyo Olympics.NZOC President Mike Stanley has written an...
