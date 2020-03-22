Global  

Croatia: Powerful Earthquake Rocks Capital Zagreb

Eurasia Review Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
An earthquake of at least 5.3 magnitude struck Croatia close to the capital Zagreb early on Sunday, damaging buildings and injuring dozens of people, officials said.

By Anja Vladisavljevic

A powerful earthquake hit Croatia at 6.24am local time on Sunday morning with the epicentre seven kilometres north of Zagreb, said...
