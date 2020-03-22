Croatia: Powerful Earthquake Rocks Capital Zagreb

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

An earthquake of at least 5.3 magnitude struck Croatia close to the capital Zagreb early on Sunday, damaging buildings and injuring dozens of people, officials said.



By Anja Vladisavljevic



A powerful earthquake hit Croatia at 6.24am local time on Sunday morning with the epicentre seven kilometres north of Zagreb, said... 👓 View full article

