Out Went The Cabinet, In Came The Coronavirus: Pressure Mounts For Reforms In Ukraine – Analysis Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

By Todd Prince*



(RFE/RL) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had the wind at his back last year.



Following his landslide victory in April with 73 percent of the vote, he became the first president to have a majority in Ukraine’s parliament when his party, Servant of the People, swept national elections three... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this