China Stalls Gas Imports As Demand Slides – Analysis

Eurasia Review Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
 By Michael Lelyveld

Frictions are rising between China and its energy suppliers as the world’s leading importer tries to cancel natural gas deliveries due to slumping demand.

On March 5, multiple news agencies reported that China’s largest national oil company had suspended gas imports, citing force majeure, a legal...
Central Asia's Force Majeure Fears: Impact Of COVID-19 Outbreak On China's Natural Gas Supply Demands – Analysis

By Maximilian Hess* (FPRI) — China's COVID-19 outbreak has seen Beijing's demand for natural gas stutter, after years of breakneck expansion. In...
Eurasia Review

