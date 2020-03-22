Global  

Australia Needs To Hold Special Forces To Account, Says HRW

Eurasia Review Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Australia’s Defence Department should reexamine previously dismissed cases of alleged summary executions and other war crimes in Afghanistan in light of new evidence, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

The March 16, 2020 episode of ABC’s Four Corners reported on possible war crimes...
