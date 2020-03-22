Australia Needs To Hold Special Forces To Account, Says HRW Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Australia’s Defence Department should reexamine previously dismissed cases of alleged summary executions and other war crimes in Afghanistan in light of new evidence, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.



The March 16, 2020 episode of ABC's Four Corners reported on possible war crimes

