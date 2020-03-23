Global  

‘We’re at war’: Donald Trump calls in National Guard to coronavirus hotspots

SBS Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump says that the federal government will pay for National Guard soldiers to be deployed in three states to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: National Guard Forces To Be Activated For Coronavirus Assistance To States

National Guard Forces To Be Activated For Coronavirus Assistance To States 00:41

 President Donald Trump announced Sunday that additional US National Guard forces will be activated in California, New York, and Washington. They'll assist the hardest-hit states in responding to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The president also announced the government would provide resources like...

