Boris Johnson warns of 'tougher measures' in future if more UK citizens don't follow coronavirus guidelines

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned British residents on Sunday that if they do not follow social-distancing rules in public, he’ll introduce “tougher measures” to enforce them.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak 01:37

 Boris Johnson has ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the Government announced unprecedented measures to cover the wages of workers who would otherwise lose their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Prime Minister said that nightclubs, theatres, gyms and leisure centres...

