Coronavirus: Infections of Covid-19 skyrocket in Australia

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Infections of Covid-19 skyrocket in AustraliaNSW and Queensland have both reported a record number of new coronavirus cases overnight — 136 and 60 — while Victoria saw another 59.As of Monday morning, total confirmed cases — based on a tally of numbers provided by health authorities...
