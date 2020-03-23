A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital Zagreb on Sunday, causing panic, the evacuation of hospitals and widespread damage, including to the city's iconic cathedral all amid a partial Coronavirus lockdown. A 15-year-old was reported in critical condition and several others were injured, news outlets ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Carole Coulson Croatia's Zagreb rocked by powerful earthquake https://t.co/FuU0jFqaWN 5 minutes ago GodlyDevastator🌙 RT @Lorand_NoFear: Guys, the location where @BrokenGoddessIo lives got hit by an earthquake this morning. Lets show him some love and suppo… 1 hour ago eve Croatia's Zagreb rocked by powerful earthquake | Croatia News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/y12zyM0TcU 2 hours ago Sara Diaz Croatia's Zagreb rocked by powerful earthquake https://t.co/sqy3pDXYgW 3 hours ago Nelson Alfred Croatia's Zagreb rocked by powerful earthquake @AJENews https://t.co/NP3mndh4ow 3 hours ago Diego Lopez Victor Deyan RT @HorvatSrecko: As if the already painful virus wasn't enough, Zagreb was hit by a strong earthquake this morning, then it started to sno… 3 hours ago chandio Croatia's Zagreb rocked by powerful earthquake @AJENews https://t.co/C2TQuQAkYX 3 hours ago ja bip Croatia's Zagreb rocked by powerful earthquake https://t.co/p0rmnbeTPV 4 hours ago