Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Australia starts lockdown measures as coronavirus cases jump

Australia starts lockdown measures as coronavirus cases jump

Reuters India Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Australia started shutting down pubs, clubs, gyms and houses of worship on Monday after a jump in coronavirus cases and after thousands disregarded social distancing advice and crowded beaches, bars and restaurants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Cases In Pa. Jump TO 479

Coronavirus Cases In Pa. Jump TO 479 00:29

 The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed new positive cases of Coronavirus on Saturday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brscottmy

B. Scott https://t.co/iODMx2aLhX Get World Newspapers for free - https://t.co/fPWSSBApw8 7 minutes ago

Faizal5932

ۏايذال راني RT @DrRafidahHanim: 2X5 Despite calls to practice social distancing, some Australians ignored the warnings with thousands flocking to Bond… 1 hour ago

sillytwat_

mün RT @STcom: Australia starts lockdown measures as coronavirus cases jump https://t.co/ceRmxSV7qu 2 hours ago

PirateSingh

Dr. Opender Singh RT @STForeignDesk: Australia starts lockdown measures as coronavirus cases jump https://t.co/l6aM0C2gOs 2 hours ago

DrRafidahHanim

Rafidah Hanim Mokhtar 2X5 Despite calls to practice social distancing, some Australians ignored the warnings with thousands flocking to… https://t.co/8wcwYZrFMd 2 hours ago

AKUANAKWATAN

اکو انق ملايو جاتي RT @malaymail: Australia starts lockdown measures as coronavirus cases jump | Malay Mail https://t.co/WuHQkwfH7z 2 hours ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Australia starts lockdown measures as coronavirus cases jump https://t.co/l6aM0C2gOs 2 hours ago

theedgemalaysia

The Edge Malaysia Australia starts lockdown measures as coronavirus cases jump - Reuters https://t.co/BvxFWWF0Kz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.