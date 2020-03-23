Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

Zee News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 651 to 5,476, officials said on Sunday, an increase of 13.5% but down on Saturday`s figure when some 793 people died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy coronavirus deaths at 5,476 after 651 rise

Italy coronavirus deaths at 5,476 after 651 rise 02:40

 Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in Italy increases 13.5 percent as no sign of letup in killer contagion.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.