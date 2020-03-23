Global  

Australia starts lockdown measures as coronavirus cases jump

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Australia started shutting down pubs, clubs, gyms and houses of worship on Monday after a jump in coronavirus cases and after thousands disregarded social distancing advice and crowded beaches, bars and restaurants.
News video: Coronavirus Cases In Pa. Jump TO 479

Coronavirus Cases In Pa. Jump TO 479 00:29

 The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed new positive cases of Coronavirus on Saturday.

