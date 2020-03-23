Global  

Cuban doctors head to Italy to battle coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020
Communist-run Cuba said it dispatched a brigade of doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus at the request of the worst-affected region Lombardy.
