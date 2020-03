Yukon reports first 2 cases of COVID-19 in couple who had travelled to U.S. Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Yukon's chief medical health officer says the territory has its first two cases of COVID-19. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published Customers Peeved Over Purchasing Limit 01:09 Occurred on March 17, 2020 / Louisville, Kentucky, USA Info from Licensor: "A couple came up to the register with two carts, they told the cashier they had 23 total cases of Mountain Dew, 6 in the first cart and 17 in the second cart. As u can see they can't count well, They have 5 cases in the small... You Might Like

Tweets about this