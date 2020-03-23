Global  

New Zealand goes on lockdown to fight virus

Japan Today Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
New Zealand will impose a four-week lockdown in a bid to smother coronavirus infection rates and avoid the mass fatalities seen elsewhere in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda…
News video: New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks

New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks 01:24

 New Zealand will go into a full lockdown for about four weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

s_amaranath

Stephan Amaranath New Zealand goes into a month-long lockdown to fight coronavirus as cases rose past 100 and no deaths. UK continues… https://t.co/tNh6l9fud7 16 minutes ago

viamisurina

tompy So much respect for PM Jacinda Ardern. New Zealand goes on lockdown to fight virus - Japan Today https://t.co/SdrQHthZi8? 3 hours ago

adictos

Luis Mendez RT @JapanToday: New Zealand goes on lockdown to fight virus: New Zealand will impose a four-week lockdown in a bid to smother coronavirus i… 3 hours ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News New Zealand goes on lockdown to fight virus: New Zealand will impose a four-week lockdown in a bid to smother coron… https://t.co/j7AOSHQsKX 4 hours ago

RentaPen

Phil Kleingeld @CNN Trump tests negative as Manila goes into partial lockdown. Cruise ship quarantined off New Zealand. China cont… https://t.co/jNM795uykR 1 week ago

