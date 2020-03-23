Indian forces killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh state Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

At least 17 police commandos killed after their patrol came under attack a remote area of Sukma district. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TIMES FAMOUS Indian forces killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh state https://t.co/ioMoPQwDLm https://t.co/XzJfYOPYHE 5 minutes ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Indian forces killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh state: At least 17 police commandos killed… https://t.co/nE6QmPCUJH 6 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Indian forces killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh state https://t.co/cJGARNgqKK https://t.co/OPfZPP7vNf 10 minutes ago Muhammadilyas RT @ForumStrategic: Update on 🇮🇳 (Attack by Maoist Freedom Fighters on Indian Occupation Forces) 17 🇮🇳 security personnel were killed &… 25 minutes ago Samir RT @HamidMirPAK: Fight #COVIDー19 don’t fight each other:Retaliation from the separatists.Maoist ambush killed 17 soldiers of Indian securit… 8 hours ago Bravo420 Yesterday, ×17 Indian Security personnel were KILLED and ×15 were INJURED in a 2 hrs long encounter with Maoist in… https://t.co/pKQOun5Ocx 12 hours ago Intelligentsia Yesterday, ×17 Indian Security personnel were KILLED and ×15 were INJURED in a 2 hrs long encounter with Maoist in… https://t.co/dFkLWyQxA0 12 hours ago T Guy RT @AhmAdTipu7: Yesterday, 17 Indian security personnel were killed and 15 were injured in a two hrs long encounter with Maoist in Sukma Ch… 14 hours ago