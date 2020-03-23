Global  

Brazil's Bolsonaro plays down coronavirus risk as cases top 1,500

Reuters India Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has denied the country's healthcare system will collapse next month, contradicting his own health minister as the number of deaths in the country jumped 39% and confirmed cases topped 1,500.
News video: Brazil's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 600

Brazil's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 600 00:32

 Within two days, confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 600. President Jair Bolsonaro said the outbreak should peak in three to four months. According to Reuters, Bolsonaro said the country would not return to normal for six to seven months. Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, blamed the...

