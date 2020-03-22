Guelph Lake, Elora Gorge among parks closed over concern with 'some large groups of people':Administration decided to close parks, not a directive from Public Health Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The Grand River Conservation Authority has decided internally to close all parks, effective March 23. This will include membership pass holders and day visitors, until April 6, 2020. "The (GRCA) has been following the COVID-19 pandemic closely

