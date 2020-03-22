Global  

Guelph Lake, Elora Gorge among parks closed over concern with 'some large groups of people':Administration decided to close parks, not a directive from Public Health

TheSpec.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Guelph Lake, Elora Gorge among parks closed over concern with 'some large groups of people':Administration decided to close parks, not a directive from Public HealthThe Grand River Conservation Authority has decided internally to close all parks, effective March 23. This will include membership pass holders and day visitors, until April 6, 2020. "The (GRCA) has been following the COVID-19 pandemic closely
News video: National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus

National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus 01:07

 The National Trust is closing its parks and gardens from midnight to help restrict the spread of the coronavirus. The decision has been taken ahead of Mother’s Day, which the Trust predicts will attract more people to its parks despite Government advice on social distancing.

