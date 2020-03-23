Canada's cyber spies taking down sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

As the fight continues to slow the spread of COVID-19, Canada's foreign signals intelligence agency is waging war agains another type of virus: disinformation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anna Asimakopulos Canada's cyber spies taking down sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins https://t.co/IlF5UjFWwb https://t.co/ZQaaudTVYJ 2 minutes ago Nostalgiccyber RT @dave1agar: Canada's cyber spies taking down sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins https://t.co/I6whIvBD42 https://t.co/Q3uOKbPv… 9 minutes ago Dave Agar Canada's cyber spies taking down sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins https://t.co/I6whIvBD42 https://t.co/Q3uOKbPv5r 10 minutes ago Ghazi 🇨🇦 RT @CBCCanada: Canada's cyber spies taking down sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins https://t.co/fkpjFIE6sC https://t.co/lMOt918U… 17 minutes ago dougpete Canada's cyber spies taking down sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins | CBC News - https://t.co/0r0eQkunQ0 via @shareaholic 30 minutes ago mig30m6 RT @CBCPolitics: Canada's cyber spies taking down sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins https://t.co/JFnQWENMFl #hw #cdnpoli https:… 39 minutes ago NewsTeq Canada's cyber spies taking down sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins - https://t.co/jUI8Ms8v9v https://t.co/JA9KWQPUZW 51 minutes ago Nostalgiccyber RT @CrweWorld: Canada's cyber spies taking down sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins https://t.co/vMI0W1gkDw 54 minutes ago