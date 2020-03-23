Global  

Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Newsy Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoSen. Rand Paul has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. 

According to a statement posted on Twitter Sunday, Paul hasn't experienced any coronavirus symptoms.  His chief of staff said the lawmaker decided to get tested after attending an event in Kentucky where several other attendees later tested...
News video: Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

 According to a statement posted on Twitter Sunday, Paul hasn&apos;t experienced any coronavirus symptoms.

