Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoSen. Rand Paul has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.



According to a statement posted on Twitter Sunday, Paul hasn't experienced any coronavirus symptoms. His chief of staff said the lawmaker decided to get tested after attending an event in Kentucky where several other attendees later tested... Watch VideoSen. Rand Paul has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.According to a statement posted on Twitter Sunday, Paul hasn't experienced any coronavirus symptoms. His chief of staff said the lawmaker decided to get tested after attending an event in Kentucky where several other attendees later tested 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus 01:03 According to a statement posted on Twitter Sunday, Paul hasn't experienced any coronavirus symptoms. You Might Like

Tweets about this