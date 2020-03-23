Global  

Coronavirus: Etihad temporarily suspends all services

Khaleej Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
This decision has been made to limit the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus and to protect citizens.
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News 02:51

 THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH. ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA. NO PASSENGER...

