Eli Lilly to delay new studies as coronavirus puts strain on hospitals Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co said on Monday it would delay starting new studies and pause enrolment in ongoing studies, as it looks to free up healthcare facilities and doctors to attend to the growing number of COVID-19 patients. 👓 View full article

