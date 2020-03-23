Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak

Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Despite the threat of coronavirus and an opposition boycott, a constitutional referendum was held in Guinea on Sunday that opponents of President Alpha Conde fear could allow him to govern for 12 more years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MRGUMEDE12

MR GUMEDE RT @ReutersAfrica: Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/TjYnfSHRv2 10 minutes ago

SA21Growler

Vineet. Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak Despite the threat of coronavirus and an oppositi… https://t.co/2BchwjP38d 11 minutes ago

witsnewsdotcom

WITSNEWS Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/JIeLYWwOyr https://t.co/eYkRM8uBpw 17 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/2bRggpNeay 23 minutes ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak - https://t.co/VOUdaBszNU #GoogleAlerts 5 hours ago

Chitsenga

Elisha Chitsenga RT @263Chat: REUTERS: Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/WzFR3HK7qd 5 hours ago

EbruTVKenya

Ebru TV Kenya Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/9OZWSWQDtV https://t.co/SpLfjcvJWu 6 hours ago

263Chat

263Chat 🇿🇼 REUTERS: Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/WzFR3HK7qd 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.