Newsy Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
On Sunday, an initial procedural vote failed to garner enough votes to advance the legislation. Republicans needed 60 votes to move...
Senate Democrats Block Action On Coronavirus Stimulus Bill 01:39

 On Sunday, an initial procedural vote failed to garner enough votes to advance the legislation. Republicans needed 60 votes to move the bill forward.

