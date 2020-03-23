Senate Democrats Block Action On Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Watch VideoSenate Democrats have slammed the brakes on a massive coronavirus stimulus bill, preventing the measure from moving forward. Talks are continuing and another vote is expected Monday.



