Ron Paul: Like Freedom? Then You Won’t Like The FREEDOM Act – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Last Monday, a bipartisan group of Senators and a coalition including libertarian and progressive activists thwarted a scheme to ram through the Senate legislation renewing three provisions of the USA FREEDOM Act (previously known as the USA PATRIOT Act). The bill had already been rushed through the House of Representatives, and...
