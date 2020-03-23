Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Total Announces Immediate Action Plan In Context Of Sharp Decrease In Oil Prices

Total Announces Immediate Action Plan In Context Of Sharp Decrease In Oil Prices

Eurasia Review Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of Total, addressed the Group’s employees on March 19 to mobilize them in the face of the challenges ahead.

Pouyanné recalled the resilience that the Group’s teams demonstrated during the 2015-16 oil crisis as well as the two pillars of the Group’s strategy which are the organic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

salubiraymond

Salubi Raymond RT @Total: In a context of oil prices on the order of $30/🛢, we announce an immediate action plan: ➡ Organic Capex cuts of more than $3 b… 11 hours ago

erickussalas

Erick U. Sánchez Salas RT @faustoing: @Total action plan to face the low prices 1- Organic Capex cuts of more than $3 billion 2- $800 million of savings in 2020 o… 1 day ago

faustoing

Fausto Alvarez @Total action plan to face the low prices 1- Organic Capex cuts of more than $3 billion 2- $800 million of savings… https://t.co/nhjW0fWRnO 1 day ago

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy Total announces immediate action plan in context of sharp decrease in oil prices https://t.co/9pkPjvhP4x 1 day ago

ic_sergiosilva

Sergio Silva RT @TotalPress: 📢 In a context of oil prices on the order of $30/barrel, @Total announces an immediate action plan, even if the Group is mo… 1 day ago

YouShaleNotLie

Shale Not Lie! RT @JavierBlas: BIG OIL: French major Total cuts capital spending (20% reduction, form ~$18bn to <$15bn), announces opex savings, and stops… 1 day ago

OG_Advisors

Oil & Gas Advisors Total announces immediate action plan https://t.co/wF7X89xjYy https://t.co/wjl3EGlRtd 2 days ago

LNGindustry

LNGindustry .@Total announces immediate action plan https://t.co/gbCmZj4I9D 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.