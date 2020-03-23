Global  

UK considers coronavirus near-lockdown as Johnson closes all non-essential business

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The United Kingdom is considering an Italy-style complete lockdown within the next 24 hours as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces added criticism for failing to implement stringent measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. 
News video: Italy shuts all non-strategic business activities until April 3

Italy shuts all non-strategic business activities until April 3 01:04

 Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday (March 21) that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those needed to maintain the country's supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epidemic. Emer McCarthy reports.

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson Gives Latest Coronavirus Update Amid Calls For Tougher Measures [Video]

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson Gives Latest Coronavirus Update Amid Calls For Tougher Measures

After warnings to stay home have been largely ignored by the British public, the prime minister and health officials give their daily update as the government faces calls to move to a complete..

American Couple Stuck In Tunisia [Video]

American Couple Stuck In Tunisia

An American couple trying to get home got stuck in Tunisia as the country is now in lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. The couple was traveling to a number of countries, but first heard..

Coronavirus in Herefordshire: Pressure for lockdown

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to order a widespread lockdown after thousands of people ignored calls for "social distancing" to slow the coronavirus...
Boris Johnson Orders Complete Lockdown in UK From Tonight to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Boris Johnson Orders Complete Lockdown in UK From Tonight to Prevent Spread of COVID-19London, March 20: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus across the world, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday ordered lockdown in the country....
