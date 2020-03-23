UK considers coronavirus near-lockdown as Johnson closes all non-essential business
Monday, 23 March 2020 () The United Kingdom is considering an Italy-style complete lockdown within the next 24 hours as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces added criticism for failing to implement stringent measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday (March 21) that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those needed to maintain the country's supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epidemic. Emer McCarthy reports.
Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to order a widespread lockdown after thousands of people ignored calls for "social distancing" to slow the coronavirus... Hereford Times Also reported by •FT.com •Belfast Telegraph
London, March 20: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus across the world, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday ordered lockdown in the country.... WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia Review
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Betsy Ross 🇺🇸 UK considers coronavirus near-lockdown as Johnson closes all non-essential business https://t.co/xM8gaYyUsk #FoxNews45 minutes ago
Joe UK considers coronavirus near-lockdown as Johnson closes all non-essential business
https://t.co/tXC81rMxIM 2 hours ago
TheTop10News UK considers coronavirus near-lockdown as Johnson closes all non-essential business
Source: Fox News
https://t.co/owaFAgFXQO 2 hours ago
e-news.US UK considers coronavirus near-lockdown as Johnson closes all non-essential business - https://t.co/8bX4ctErG6 https://t.co/2pejTcVMl5 3 hours ago
NewExpressNews UK considers coronavirus near-lockdown as Johnson closes all non-essential business https://t.co/J2YMGvKGno https://t.co/1Jguw8kdrH 4 hours ago