German Chancellor Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus

Al Jazeera Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Merkel's contact with a coronavirus-positive doctor was only brief, says chief of staff.
News video: Merkel is 'healthy but working from home'

Merkel is 'healthy but working from home' 00:52

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is awaiting the result of a test to establish whether she has coronavirus after visiting a doctor who has tested positive for the illness, officials said on Monday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Tweets about this

c__Flint

James Flint RT @business: German Chancellor Angela Merkel tests negative for the coronavirus https://t.co/72tZCH07CL 8 seconds ago

BenjaminBaughm2

Benjamin Baughman RT @XHNews: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's #COVID19 test came back negative - gov't spokesman. Merkel has put herself in quarantine afte… 40 seconds ago

inswerianvarna

inswerianvarna German Chancellor Angela Merkel Goes Into Self-Isolation 23034036 https://t.co/wea898hQ8S https://t.co/mAWsvYV8zm 53 seconds ago

qwewenyalsliy

qwewenyalsliy German Chancellor Angela Merkel Goes Into Self-Isolation 23033836 https://t.co/DrtaFyVuFb https://t.co/Vx89RvlTx0 53 seconds ago

BineStock

🇪🇺 Sabine Stock 🇩🇪 #FlattenTheCurve RT @dw_politics: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for the coronavirus. Here's the latest developments on the coronavir… 56 seconds ago

JosephSoblosky

Paratrooping Parrot Keeper German Chancellor Angela Merkel Is Now Under Quarantine Due to a Different Kind of Hacking https://t.co/Y4srqvYtNY https://t.co/ERwfsfwG9C 1 minute ago

dailystarnews

The Daily Star #Update: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's initial test for #coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman… https://t.co/tRX0KF0LW7 1 minute ago

Prakash92802815

Karuna prakash RT @PDChina: #JustIn: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's first test for #COVID19 has come back #negative, government spokesman said https://… 1 minute ago

