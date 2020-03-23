Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Germany's Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus, continues quarantine

Germany's Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus, continues quarantine

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
German Chancellor Angela Merkel tested negative for the coronavirus Monday, according to her spokesman, and will have further testing completed this week. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: German Chancellor Angela Merkel self-quarantines

German Chancellor Angela Merkel self-quarantines 00:39

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under voluntary self-quarantine.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kathystanton08

k stanton RT @jvargasnow: Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/8bPMB1Delb 20 minutes ago

Carolicen

Carolina #StayAtHome 🏠 Angela Merkel is in quarantine! But that in itself is nothing to worry about. It's not as if #Germany has suddenly… https://t.co/ikmGT18ew0 25 minutes ago

CapeFlo

FLQ Ahava Mahnah🇺🇸🐸⌛ RT @EyesOnQ: Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/7qrsil2cWO #FoxNews 1 hour ago

m_mrezamm

M.Reza Massali RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Angela #Merkel's initial test for #coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman says, adding that the German c… 1 hour ago

IrieHarold

Harold Irie Germany's Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus, continues quarantine -I cannot emphasize enough how bad th… https://t.co/KtMsRMDZwy 1 hour ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Germany's Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus, continues quarantine Source: Fox News https://t.co/8uS1Atyqbz 2 hours ago

NewsBlogged

NewsBlogged #Coronavirus #Germany: Angela Merkel tests negative stays in quarantine – News Today https://t.co/uFWskwblhZ via @NewsBlogged 2 hours ago

rahul_seo

Rahul Shrivastava RT @latestly: Angela Merkel, in Self-Quarantine After Meeting COVID-19+ Doctor, Tests Negative For Coronavirus | Read full report #AngelaMe… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.