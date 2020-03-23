Global  

Alex Salmond, Scotland’s Ex-First Minister, Cleared of Sexual Assault

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
A jury found Mr. Salmond, who led the push for independence in a 2014 referendum, not guilty of attempted rape and sexual assault, British news outlets reported.
News video: Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults

Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults 00:45

 Alex Salmond has been acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape. The former first minister of Scotland was cleared of all charges by a jury following an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12...

Alex Salmond not guilty of sexual assault [Video]

Alex Salmond not guilty of sexual assault

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh has found Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond not guilty of sexual assault charges.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:14Published
Former First Minister thanks supporters after acquittal [Video]

Former First Minister thanks supporters after acquittal

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has been acquitted on all charges after a two-week trial for sexual assault. In his statement to the press outside the High Court in Edinburgh, Mr Salmond..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:18Published

Alex Salmond cleared of attempted rape and series of sexual assaults

Former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has been cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape, after a...
Independent

Ex-Scottish leader acquitted on all sex crimes charges

LONDON (AP) — Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond was acquitted Monday of a series of sexual offenses, including one of attempted rape. An Edinburgh jury...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caBBC NewsBelfast TelegrapheuronewsTamworth HeraldReuters India

JohnAnd07749273

John Anderson RT @Kevin_Maguire: Brace for the wrath of Alex Salmond after Scotland's former First Minister was acquitted of 12 charges of attempted rape… 13 seconds ago

seacroft55

sandy RT @afneil: Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond has been acquitted of sexual assault charges. A jury at the High Court in Edinbur… 3 minutes ago

kevstphn_kevin

Kevin Stephen RT @Kimmydoll49: Alex Salmond trial: Scotland's former first minister acquitted of all sexual assault charges https://t.co/JeidHFyjVT 4 minutes ago

IainBaileIain

Iain J. RT @BBCJamesCook: BREAKING Alex Salmond, Scotland's former first minister, cleared of all sexual assault charges against him, at the High C… 6 minutes ago

loyaljock

Alan Tilbrook RT @holyroodmandy: BREAKING NEWS: Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has been cleared of all charges in his alleged***assau… 7 minutes ago

minameleroy

Mr. Crepsley🇱🇨🇯🇲 RT @BBCBreaking: Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond cleared of sexually assaulting nine women https://t.co/yntvfVCqni 10 minutes ago

suleskerry

Eileen May "Alex Salmond is my biggest political hero... watched him one morning on Election Call with Nick Ross. He spoke up… https://t.co/HATLHE1Htz 11 minutes ago

