Alex Salmond, Scotland’s Ex-First Minister, Cleared of Sexual Assault

Alex Salmond has been acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape. The former first minister of Scotland was cleared of all charges by a jury following an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12...
