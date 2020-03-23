Global  

Ontario to close all non-essential businesses

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province said Monday it is ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the order will be effective at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and will be in place for at least 14 days. Ford said he will release the list of businesses that will be allowed […]
