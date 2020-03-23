Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 602 in a day, lifting total death toll to 6,078

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 602 to 6,078, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, an 11% increase but the smallest rise in numerical terms since Thursday, suggesting a clear downward trend.

