Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 602 in a day, lifting total death toll to 6,078

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 602 in a day, lifting total death toll to 6,078

Reuters India Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 602 to 6,078, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, an 11% increase but the smallest rise in numerical terms since Thursday, suggesting a clear downward trend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Spain's COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000 people

Coronavirus: Spain's COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000 people 01:43

 Coronavirus: Spain's COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000 people

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jadelia

Jadelia Mackay RT @JesseRodriguez: Officials say Italy has recorded a smaller day-to-day increase in new coronavirus cases for the second straight day. Th… 37 seconds ago

JLenardonAuthor

John Lenardon RT @marklowen: New: 601 #Coronavirus deaths in #Italy in past 24 hours, a fall again from yesterday - and crucially the rise in new infecti… 1 minute ago

One_Crazy_Ray

💯% Americana *REUTERS MARCH 23, 2020 / 1:20 PM #Italy #coronavirus deaths rise by 602 in a day, lifting total death toll to 6,… https://t.co/miwrBIbcAd 3 minutes ago

DragoonGuard

Dragoon Guard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @Camz99: Coronavirus: Germany 'flattens the curve' as Italy deaths rise to more than 6,000 https://t.co/aC1qKr1Q9b https://t.co/FkKsHvtK… 4 minutes ago

livemint

Livemint However, the virus-ravaged country records smaller increase in cases for second straight day https://t.co/QcX3KwJWyq 5 minutes ago

chippawa3

Colin Coronavirus: Germany 'flattens the curve' as Italy deaths rise to more than 6,000 https://t.co/bn7gPbRSlL https://t.co/ltzhV553U6 5 minutes ago

Democratic_Rep

PROGRESSIVES 4 Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 602 in a day, lifting total death to 6,078. #italystaystrong #ItaliaZonaRossa… https://t.co/S2XoTgi21F 6 minutes ago

jo55adams

jo Coronavirus: Germany 'flattens the curve' as Italy 602 deaths just today huge increase fatalities rise to more than… https://t.co/KbhlEDqa2r 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.