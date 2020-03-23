Global  

UN chief calls for global ceasefire to help fight COVID-19

Al Jazeera Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Head of United Nations is calling for global ceasefire to allow the world to focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
