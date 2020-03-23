Covid-19: Saudi Arabia records 51 new cases of coronavirus

M A Yunusa RT @daily_nigerian: COVID-19: Saudi Arabia records 51 new cases, infected persons now 562 https://t.co/QgozcrRiBw https://t.co/G6e9VwRoxe 7 minutes ago

Syed Sulaiman RT @khaleejtimes: #Covid-19: #SaudiArabia records 51 new cases of coronavirus https://t.co/QLW6XlvQS1 56 minutes ago

eku doug @renoomokri Is mecca not in Saudi Arabia?? There's many argument Saudi Arabia yet records a covid 19 case. 1 hour ago

Khaleej Times #Covid-19: #SaudiArabia records 51 new cases of coronavirus https://t.co/QLW6XlvQS1 2 hours ago

Daily Nigerian COVID-19: Saudi Arabia records 51 new cases, infected persons now 562 https://t.co/QgozcrRiBw https://t.co/G6e9VwRoxe 7 hours ago

Ahmed So far, COVID-19 confirmed cases increased very significantly from tenth day in Saudi Arabia. Mecca records the m… https://t.co/uc9PUxDoTp 23 hours ago

KING of tTplanet Earth .. ! RT @THKerala: The move comes after a person who arrived from Saudi Arabia tested positive for the #coronavirus in the in neighbouring Kodag… 4 days ago