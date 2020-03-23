Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Covid-19: Saudi Arabia records 51 new cases of coronavirus

Covid-19: Saudi Arabia records 51 new cases of coronavirus

Khaleej Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The cumulative number of cases of the coronavirus in the Kingdom has reached 562 so far.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

muawiya_sarina

M A Yunusa RT @daily_nigerian: COVID-19: Saudi Arabia records 51 new cases, infected persons now 562 https://t.co/QgozcrRiBw https://t.co/G6e9VwRoxe 7 minutes ago

syedsulaiman92

Syed Sulaiman RT @khaleejtimes: #Covid-19: #SaudiArabia records 51 new cases of coronavirus https://t.co/QLW6XlvQS1 56 minutes ago

EkuruorhoreD

eku doug @renoomokri Is mecca not in Saudi Arabia?? There's many argument Saudi Arabia yet records a covid 19 case. 1 hour ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #Covid-19: #SaudiArabia records 51 new cases of coronavirus https://t.co/QLW6XlvQS1 2 hours ago

daily_nigerian

Daily Nigerian COVID-19: Saudi Arabia records 51 new cases, infected persons now 562 https://t.co/QgozcrRiBw https://t.co/G6e9VwRoxe 7 hours ago

a7medal3id

Ahmed So far, COVID-19 confirmed cases increased very significantly from tenth day in Saudi Arabia. Mecca records the m… https://t.co/uc9PUxDoTp 23 hours ago

DalitPOTTA

KING of tTplanet Earth .. ! RT @THKerala: The move comes after a person who arrived from Saudi Arabia tested positive for the #coronavirus in the in neighbouring Kodag… 4 days ago

THKerala

The Hindu - Kerala The move comes after a person who arrived from Saudi Arabia tested positive for the #coronavirus in the in neighbou… https://t.co/p68D5KmGW9 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.