3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Volkswagen To Shut Some Factories, Two Weeks Or More 00:35 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p. DE) said on Saturday its factories will be closing for two weeks and in some regions three, amid growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The spreading of the virus will not have come to a standstill in several weeks from now," Volkswagen...