Trump calls for protection of Asian Americans after his use of 'Chinese virus' blamed for rise in racism

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Donald Trump has called for the protection of Asian Americans despite being accused of fuelling racism by referring to Covid-19 as the "Chinese virus". 👓 View full article



