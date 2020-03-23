Global  

2020 Census Not Tied to Coronavirus Relief Payments

FactCheck.org Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
2020 Census Not Tied to Coronavirus Relief PaymentsThe Trump administration and Congress are still negotiating a coronavirus economic stimulus package that will provide direct payments to some Americans. But this much is clear: eligibility will not depend on whether Americans respond to the 2020 census, as recent social media posts claim.

The post 2020 Census Not Tied to Coronavirus Relief Payments appeared first on FactCheck.org.
