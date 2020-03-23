2020 Census Not Tied to Coronavirus Relief Payments
Monday, 23 March 2020 () The Trump administration and Congress are still negotiating a coronavirus economic stimulus package that will provide direct payments to some Americans. But this much is clear: eligibility will not depend on whether Americans respond to the 2020 census, as recent social media posts claim.
