The Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey just hours after meeting her in November 2017 has been found guilty of first-degree murder in her death.

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Big Reeder RT @AdamCarterCBC: Kalen Schlatter is found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Tess Richey. 10 minutes ago TheReasonablePerson🇨🇦 RT @CP24: Kalen Schlatter found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Tess Richey https://t.co/JbfH0uMM4h https://t.co/pkjA4CyaXQ 10 minutes ago The Toronto Post RT @AdamCarterCBC: Now that Kalen Schlatter has been found guilty of first-degree murder for killing Tess Richey, here is everything we kno… 22 minutes ago lesley russell RT @CTVNews: Schlatter found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Tess Richey https://t.co/CO8JJFDLN0 25 minutes ago jackie Wow I have followed this case all the way through. Truly a heart breaking case. https://t.co/ycJr2cFuwa 39 minutes ago Katrina Clarke RT @alysanmati: Kalen Schlatter is guilty of the first-degree murder of Tess Richey, a jury has found after three days of deliberations. 58 minutes ago Kendra Coulter RT @TorontoStar: #NEW: Kalen Schlatter found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Tess Richey. https://t.co/tvjFN0KQW7 1 hour ago Doug Carter RT @globalnewsto: BREAKING: Kalen Schlatter has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Tess Richey. https://t.co/jC9FKeMz… 1 hour ago