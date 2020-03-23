Global  

Schlatter found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Tess Richey

CTV News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey just hours after meeting her in November 2017 has been found guilty of first-degree murder in her death.
