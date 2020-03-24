Global  

U.K. Prime Minister Issues 3-Week Stay-At-Home Order

Newsy Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
U.K. Prime Minister Issues 3-Week Stay-At-Home OrderWatch VideoPrime Minister Boris Johnson issued a stay-at-home order for the entire U.K. on Monday in an effort to contain the coronavirus. The lockdown will last for three weeks. After that, the government will reassess the situation and decide what needs to happen next.

Under this order, people will only be allowed to go...
 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people will only be allowed to go outside for &quot;very limited purposes.&quot;

