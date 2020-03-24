U.K. Prime Minister Issues 3-Week Stay-At-Home Order Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoPrime Minister Boris Johnson issued a stay-at-home order for the entire U.K. on Monday in an effort to contain the coronavirus. The lockdown will last for three weeks. After that, the government will reassess the situation and decide what needs to happen next.



