Speaker Pelosi’s Daughter Encourages Violence Against Senator Rand Paul – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Speaker Pelosi’s Daughter Encourages Violence Against Senator Rand Paul – OpEdIn a bizarre and deeply disturbing Tweet, Christine Pelosi, the daughter of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, has responded to Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) announcement that he had tested positive for coronavirus by applauding the violent and life-threatening 2017 attack on Senator Paul by his...
News video: Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus 00:33

 Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet on Sunday. "He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," the tweet said. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events....

