Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Husband Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Husband Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Newsy Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Husband Tests Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoU.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Monday her husband has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former presidential hopeful said her husband is being treated at a Virginia hospital. He had experienced symptoms including a persistent fever and a "bad, bad cough." She said "he now has pneumonia and is on oxygen" and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Husband Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Husband Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:55

 ​The former presidential hopeful said her husband had a fever and a &quot;bad cough&quot; and is now being treated in a Virginia hospital.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

micksenna1yaho1

[email protected] Amy Klobuchar's Husband Hospitalized with Coronavirus After Coughing Up Blood https://t.co/qGP6fFLxIp 2 minutes ago

Defeat_Trump2

Defeat Trump #TrumpCoronavirusFail 🇺🇸 Former Presidential Contender Amy Klobuchar’s Husband Tests Positive For Coronavirus - https://t.co/3JkeMMhNAK 9 minutes ago

potato_wingd

Ananya Sarkar RT @WSJ: Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband is in the hospital with Covid-19, adding the Minnesota Democrat to the list of lawmakers touched by t… 15 minutes ago

RLFarmersMarket

Charlea Moore RT @Defeat_Trump2: Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband is in the hospital with Covid-19, adding the Minnesota Democrat to the list of lawmakers to… 17 minutes ago

bugbuster55

Bill Kennedy RT @FluTrackers: US - Minnesota: Husband of Sen. Klobuchar tests positive for COVID-19, in hospital with pneumonia https://t.co/VXH9xevOKF… 22 minutes ago

Defeat_Trump2

Defeat Trump #TrumpCoronavirusFail 🇺🇸 Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband is in the hospital with Covid-19, adding the Minnesota Democrat to the list of lawmake… https://t.co/kBQjonS6zx 29 minutes ago

hfcompshoes

hfcompshoes @deray Same day: - Gov Walz self quarantines after member of protective service tests positive - Husband of Sen Klo… https://t.co/KPvxJhEO7u 30 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Klobuchar said her doctor decided not to test her because she and her husband "have been in different places for th… https://t.co/4RUCEosmDN 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.