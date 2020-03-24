Air Canada lays off 5,000 staff, France tries to save food supply

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Air Canada is laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants, a union official says, as the country's largest airline cuts routes amid plunging demand due to the Coronavirus.



The Montreal-based carrier is laying off about 3,600 employees, plus 1,549 flight attendants at its low-cost subsidiary Rouge, according to Wesley Lesosky,... 👓 View full article

