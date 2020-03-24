More than one billion people worldwide told to stay home
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally Monday.
Some countries imposed mandatory lockdown measures, while others have issued stay-at-home...
India Puts 1.3 Billion People on Lockdown for 21 Days The world's largest lockdown was announced by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night. The three-week lockdown was set to begin at midnight. Narendra Modi, via statement Narendra Modi, via statement Modi also said that if the country...
