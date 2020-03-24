Global  

More than one billion people worldwide told to stay home

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally Monday.

Some countries imposed mandatory lockdown measures, while others have issued stay-at-home...
News video: India Puts 1.3 Billion People on Lockdown for 21 Days

India Puts 1.3 Billion People on Lockdown for 21 Days 01:09

 India Puts 1.3 Billion People on Lockdown for 21 Days The world's largest lockdown was announced by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night. The three-week lockdown was set to begin at midnight. Narendra Modi, via statement Narendra Modi, via statement Modi also said that if the country...

Dispatch_DD

The Daily Dispatch While global stock markets plummet, more than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 count… https://t.co/pHLeVEmW0G 2 seconds ago

rahmanapalara

Rahman RT @AFP: #BREAKING More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as… 43 seconds ago

FortuneThembo

Fortune Thembo RT @SkyNews: France has become the fifth country to report more than 1,000 #coronavirus-related deaths https://t.co/VjyWJAAVn1 1 minute ago

TomWFerguson2

Tom W Ferguson On our worst virus day yet, Trump steps to the podium and starts talking about the light at the end of the tunnel &… https://t.co/hV9YFUCn2E 4 minutes ago

Abcd20356366

Abcd RT @WarsontheBrink: Here, Prime Minister of India locks down a country with a Population of 1.3 Billion people despite them having more poo… 6 minutes ago

CamilleSoh

CamilleSoh Happy and excited that I didnt miss this alien update in tribute to 30 (billion?) visits to Royale High, but imma s… https://t.co/OYjgWJhMQm 6 minutes ago

Chris39040056

Chris RT @RailCanada: More than $310 billion in goods each year are moved by rail. From raw materials for export, to thing we count on everyday.… 8 minutes ago

MukuruSPA

Mukuru SPA RT @UN_News_Centre: More than 2 billion people worldwide live in slums and other informal settlements. Providing these communities with ac… 8 minutes ago

