Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > USNS Mercy To Care For Non-COVID-19 Patients In Los Angeles

USNS Mercy To Care For Non-COVID-19 Patients In Los Angeles

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
By Terri Moon Cronk

In a matter of days, the Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy will sail from San Diego and dock in the port of Los Angeles to help lift the burden from local medical treatment facilities that need to focus their resources on patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a Navy official said Monday.

Navy Rear...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: USNS Mercy Welcomed Into Port Of Los Angeles

USNS Mercy Welcomed Into Port Of Los Angeles 02:22

 The giant floating hospital arrived in Los Angeles and will begin taking on non-coronavirus patients Saturday. Kara Finnstrom reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

uacjess

Jess RT @QuickTake: The USNS Mercy arrives in the Port of Los Angeles Friday morning to provide relief to area hospitals as #coronavirus cases c… 5 hours ago

gracere23084958

grace reyes RT @FOX13News: HELP ON THE WAY: Two US Navy hospital ships, the USNS Mercy and USNS Comfort, are being deployed to New York City and Los An… 11 hours ago

paisleytears

Paisley ☔️⛈💨 RT @carmen_allgood: Epic times call for Epic Photos. USNS COMFORT arrives in NYC to offer aid and comfort to 1000+ patients who are not str… 16 hours ago

carmen_allgood

carmen_allgood Epic times call for Epic Photos. USNS COMFORT arrives in NYC to offer aid and comfort to 1000+ patients who are not… https://t.co/YQ40kG3xbX 16 hours ago

michael_legero

Michael Legero #MAGAvetran#BUILD THE WALL# RT @tammytabby: Navy hosp ship USNS Mercy accepted 1st patients in LA during its support of nation's COVID-19- Ship will serve as referral… 17 hours ago

tammytabby

Blanche Victoria Navy hosp ship USNS Mercy accepted 1st patients in LA during its support of nation's COVID-19- Ship will serve as r… https://t.co/1Bj3CywgVT 17 hours ago

1TRUME1

1_TRU_ME RT @les_waite: When called, they answer. Thank you to all service members currently stepping up to assist with the COVID-19 crisis, espec… 22 hours ago

les_waite

Les Waite 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 When called, they answer. Thank you to all service members currently stepping up to assist with the COVID-19 cris… https://t.co/yJ4rqySblR 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.