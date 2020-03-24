In Spain You Can’t Use Your Own Back Yard: Police Make Sure Of It – OpEd Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By Philipp Bagus*



The last days and weeks of the coronavirus epidemic give an interesting insight into the human psyche. Elementary liberties are restricted all over the world, such as the freedom of movement or private property. Yet most people accept these restrictions without blinking, as the state declares their... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Roberta RT @ChiomaMyah: Russia - Lockdown Italy - Lockdown Spain - Lockdown USA - Lockdown UK - Say to NO to your friends if they ask to meet. 1 second ago Jacob White RT @JillFilipovic: Spain is deploying its army to help manage their coronavirus outbreak and not to be insensitive at an anxiety-inducing t… 57 seconds ago Dan Levin RT @ggreenwald: How can any of you continue to claim this pandemic is exaggerated or doesn't justify extreme responses when you listen to d… 4 minutes ago Donna Hammond RT @TheMisf29023371: @J26755028 @TalbertSwan @RavenGurlGamer @realDonaldTrump @RandPaul 🤣 Speaking without knowing your history makes your… 5 minutes ago Hannah Florentia #Euro_Surgeons_Meet_2020 cordially welcomes the global audience to participate in the conference which is to be hel… https://t.co/qBClGNt4WJ 5 minutes ago