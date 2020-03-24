Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 67 days to infect first 1 lakh people, just 4 days for third 1 lakh cases: How the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating

67 days to infect first 1 lakh people, just 4 days for third 1 lakh cases: How the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating

Zee News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Amid the rising coronavirus cases across the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday (March 23) warned that the coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” but it was still possible to “change the trajectory” of the outbreak of deadly virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Thousands Get Tested At NJ's First Drive-Thru Facility

Coronavirus Update: Thousands Get Tested At NJ's First Drive-Thru Facility 02:48

 In New Jersey, there are 890 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 people have died. In the meantime, thousands went Friday to get tested as the state opened its first drive-thru testing facility; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #CoronaVirusUpdate | WHO warns that coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” #CoronavirusPandemic @WHO https://t.co/ICl7EnfliE 21 minutes ago

india_tides

India Tides 67 days to infect first 1 lakh people, just four days for third 1 lakh cases: WHO says coronavirus pandemic 'accele… https://t.co/LIfCB15Dsv 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.