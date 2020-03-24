Trump delays deadline for Real ID licenses because of coronavirus Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the COVID-19 pandemic further stifling the efforts of states to issue Real ID licenses, President Donald Trump on Monday said he would extend the Oct. 1 deadline for people to have the identification cards to board domestic flights in the United States. Trump made the announcement during a news briefing on […] 👓 View full article

