Trump delays deadline for Real ID licenses because of coronavirus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the COVID-19 pandemic further stifling the efforts of states to issue Real ID licenses, President Donald Trump on Monday said he would extend the Oct. 1 deadline for people to have the identification cards to board domestic flights in the United States. Trump made the announcement during a news briefing on […]
News video: Coronavirus Delays REAL ID Deadline

Coronavirus Delays REAL ID Deadline 00:24

 The coronavirus pandemic has forced the federal government to delay the deadline for REAL ID cards.

